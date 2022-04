On behalf of the Mosby Court Reunion Committee we would like to express our Deepest Sympathy on the passing of your dear friend Angie.Word can't express the pain that each of you are going through. We pray that these words can bring comfort to you The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. For he will never leave you nor forsake you. For he is the Comforter Cherish those precious memories of her never let them fail

June Hawkins Rison December 13, 2020