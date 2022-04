TAYLOR, Mrs. Angela Lynn, On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Angela Taylor went to be with the Lord. She is survived by her mother, Jo Anne Sharp; father, James Brownie; and five children, Brian, Amanda, Robert, Jesse and Kerry. We will be having a private memorial service with close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local mental health center.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.