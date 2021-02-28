WILKERSON, Angela Marie Marshall, 47, of Hillsville, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Born August 19, 1973 in Roanoke, Va., Angie was a daughter of Frances "Frankie" Yearout Marshall and the late John Franklin "Frank" Marshall.
Angie was a member of the Eureka Baptist Church in Keysville, Va. Her faith and spirituality were at the core of her existence. Her church family, prayer partners and Bible study groups meant the world to her.
In addition to her mother, Angie is survived by her sister, Heather Marshall Lewis and husband, Mike; her beloved nephew, Michael Lewis III; and her adored nieces, Gwendolyn and Adaline Lewis, all of Bedford, Va.; aunt, Nancy Marshall Alder; uncle, Sherwood (Carolyn) Marshall; godmother, Barbara Thurman; numerous cousins; her former husband, James Wilkerson; and the many friends whose lives she touched.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Eureka Baptist Church, 4757 George Washington Hwy. (Rt.#40), Keysville, Va. with Pastor Matthew Homan officiating. The family will receive friends for the viewing and visitation at the church an hour before the service. Social distancing and COVID precautions will be followed. For family and friends who are unable to attend the service in person, it will be livestreamed at facebook.com/EurekaBaptistChurch
.
Interment will follow the service in Lakeview Cemetery in Victoria, Va.
The family suggests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 1503 Santa Rosa Rd., Room 120, Richmond, Va. 23229 or the Friedrich's Ataxia Research Alliance, 533 W. Uwchlan Ave., Downingtown, Pa. 19335.
Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge in charge of services.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.