Angeline Dunn Darden
DARDEN, Angeline Dunn, departed this life on March 8, 2021. She is survived by her granddaughter, Relaahan Ateeyah Darden; grandson, Karim Shakoor; great-granddaughter, Sakima Shakoor; sisters, Carolyn Minor, Helen Dunn, Betty D. Fielder; aunt, Euze Perry; and a host of other relatives. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Monday, March 22, 2021, 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside service Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 11 a.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
Mar
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, VA
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
March 21, 2021
