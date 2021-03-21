DARDEN, Angeline Dunn, departed this life on March 8, 2021. She is survived by her granddaughter, Relaahan Ateeyah Darden; grandson, Karim Shakoor; great-granddaughter, Sakima Shakoor; sisters, Carolyn Minor, Helen Dunn, Betty D. Fielder; aunt, Euze Perry; and a host of other relatives. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Monday, March 22, 2021, 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside service Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 11 a.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery.