SISTARE, Anisa, passed away on March 8, 2022. Anisa was born on May 12, 2000, in Fredericksburg, Va., and resided in N. Chesterfield, Va. Anisa is survived by her father, Marcellus Sistare; mother, Nicole Mathis; one sister, Shakira Sistare (deceased); and three brothers, Hassan Sistare, Zatiti Sistare and Mujahid Sistare. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A homegoing service will be held Tuesday, March 22, at 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church Centralia, 2920 Kingsdale Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237, with Dr. Wilson E.B. Shannon, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 West Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831, immediately after.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.