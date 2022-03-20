Menu
Anisa Sistare
2000 - 2022
BORN
2000
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
SISTARE, Anisa, passed away on March 8, 2022. Anisa was born on May 12, 2000, in Fredericksburg, Va., and resided in N. Chesterfield, Va. Anisa is survived by her father, Marcellus Sistare; mother, Nicole Mathis; one sister, Shakira Sistare (deceased); and three brothers, Hassan Sistare, Zatiti Sistare and Mujahid Sistare. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A homegoing service will be held Tuesday, March 22, at 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church Centralia, 2920 Kingsdale Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237, with Dr. Wilson E.B. Shannon, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 West Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831, immediately after.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Service
12:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Centralia
2920 Kingsdale Rd., N. Chesterfield, VA
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
March 20, 2022
