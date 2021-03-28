MURPHY, Anita Martin, 80, of Sandston, Va., entered the arms of Jesus on Friday, March 26, 2021. She was preceded by her husband, Kenneth Murphy; her parents, Melvin H. Martin and Thelma Lipscomb Martin; and sister, Jean Johnson. She is survived by her children, Timothy R. Smith (Kari), Craig M. Smith, Ken Murphy Jr. (Lisa) and Donald Murphy; grandchildren, Kaci Livengood (Eric), Timothy R. Smith Jr., (Cameron), Brandon Smith (Juliana), Carmen, Candace Hollender (Brandon), Jason Murphy (Christy), Michelle and Cameron Murphy; great-grandchild, Mason Smith. Anita loved life, loved to sing in the church choir but most of all she loved her family. If you knew Anita, you experienced and knew love. She loved deeply, loved consistently and loved unconditionally. She was a member of Sandston Baptist Church. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on March 30, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave. A memorial service will be held on March 31, at 3 p.m. at Sandston Baptist Church, ending with a private graveside service at Washington Memorial Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.