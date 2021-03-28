Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anita Martin Murphy
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
MURPHY, Anita Martin, 80, of Sandston, Va., entered the arms of Jesus on Friday, March 26, 2021. She was preceded by her husband, Kenneth Murphy; her parents, Melvin H. Martin and Thelma Lipscomb Martin; and sister, Jean Johnson. She is survived by her children, Timothy R. Smith (Kari), Craig M. Smith, Ken Murphy Jr. (Lisa) and Donald Murphy; grandchildren, Kaci Livengood (Eric), Timothy R. Smith Jr., (Cameron), Brandon Smith (Juliana), Carmen, Candace Hollender (Brandon), Jason Murphy (Christy), Michelle and Cameron Murphy; great-grandchild, Mason Smith. Anita loved life, loved to sing in the church choir but most of all she loved her family. If you knew Anita, you experienced and knew love. She loved deeply, loved consistently and loved unconditionally. She was a member of Sandston Baptist Church. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on March 30, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave. A memorial service will be held on March 31, at 3 p.m. at Sandston Baptist Church, ending with a private graveside service at Washington Memorial Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
31
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Sandston Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So very sorry for your loss. I will miss you cousin
Joan Hermann
May 4, 2021
So very sorry. I 1st met Ken 7 Anita way back when I worked for Strescon & they had KRM Erection. We only talked every few months but she holds a very special place in my heart.
Joy England
April 22, 2021
Cameron and Lisa, I'm so sorry for your loss! I'll be thinking about you both! Let me know if there is anything I can do!
Tanner Perkins (Mr. Perkins)
March 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results