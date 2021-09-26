PALMORE, Anita Ann, 57, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 19, 2021. In Anita's words, she wrote the following: If you look for the good in everything you will find it. Even in an illness like mine I can see that God gave me the time to prepare for my homecoming, even write my own obituary. My work here is done and God has called me. I am finally home and my suffering is over. God held me through all my struggles and gave me an incredible peace as I was preparing for this day. Now I am having the biggest celebration with Jesus and with my family and friends that I haven't seen in a long time. My strong will to live, unwavering faith in God and the love and prayers of family and friends carried me through the hardest times of this disease. Yet even throughout my own struggles, I still was able to reach out to others. God always put someone in my path that needed to be shown His love. It was in the helping of others that gave me great joy. When you help others then you are not looking at your own brokenness. If you walked by me then you know my heart and what my passions were. I was very compassionate and always put other's needs before my own. He always provided for me so I shared everything I had even though it wasn't much. I know there are some people whose lives have been changed by my witness of constant unwavering faith. It was only to bring them into a closer relationship with Jesus Christ. My life was so broken and so my hope was great. No matter what happens in this world I wanted people to know they can overcome and persevere. The only way though is wanting peace so desperately that you surrender your all to Him. I am grateful that God gave me those opportunities to help the hurting and broken people He put in my path. The joy I had may not always have shown on my face but I had it in my heart and it was there even in the darkest times. My hope is that this faith I have will never be forgotten and will continue to change lives.



I was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 1, 1964. I lived in Dayton, Ohio, Omaha, Nebraska, Galesburg, Illinois, Huntington, W.Va, Charlottesville, Va., Richmond, Va.



I graduated from Vinson High School in 1982 in Huntington, W.Va. I married right out of high school and moved to Charlottesville, Va. in 1982. I did some college at NBC in Charlottesville, Va. and South University online.



I began working at the age of 15 at Burger King. I did several jobs throughout the years as a secretary, retail sales, waitressing. Most of my working career was as a Nail Technician/Educator in Charlottesville, Va. Then I moved to Richmond, Va. in 1998 and began working for a pharmaceutical wholesaler, Bergen Brunswig/AmerisourceBergen. I went on disability in 2004. I was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy in 2002, Inclusion Body Myositis, Limb Girdle and Myotonic.



My father, mother and sister went to be with the Lord ahead of me. Roger L. McDaniel (father), June 12, 2020; Sandra E. Shepeard (mother), September 27, 1992; Michelle L. McDaniel (sister), August 17, 2016.



I leave behind many people that I love dearly and long to see again.



My greatest joy was having four beautiful children, Keith M. Allen (Erin) of Ruckersville, Va., Zachariah J. Allen (Danielle) of Ruckersville, Va., Hannah A. Kolpack (Bobby) of Ruckersville, Va., Gabrielle L. Palmore of Richmond, Va.; my precious grandchildren, Breanna Allen, Leah Allen, Emily Allen, Abel Kolpack. The joy they brought me was like none other on this earth.



My siblings, Michael W. McDaniel (Mimi) of Fredericksburg, Va., Mark A. McDaniel of Westerville, Ohio, Holly L. Shepeard of Columbus, Ohio; my dad's loving wife, Donna Kazee McDaniel, who has been a blessing to our family; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles survive.



One day I will be there waiting for you to come home to a perfect heaven!



Come and celebrate my life at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at noon; interment in Mt. Vernon Memorial Park and reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to MVBC in my honor. We are a people who are reaching the world for Christ. Also, do an unexpected act of kindness today and every day. Even a smile can make a huge difference in someone's life. Be a blessing to someone. Take time to listen and to encourage someone. Use your gifts and your life to serve and honor God.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.