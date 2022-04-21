ASHWORTH, Ann La Fratta, 99, of Henrico, died Monday, April 18, 2022. She was born December 18, 1922 in Richmond to Lena and Felix La Fratta.



A life-long lover of music, Ann sang lyric soprano for the Robert Shaw Chorale, performing in 23 countries beginning in 1956 and contributing to "Christmas Hymns and Carols," a gold record.



She graduated from St. Patrick's School in Church Hill and as a teenager and young adult, she performed as a soloist at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, for the Richmond Opera Group and on radio station WRNL for 10 years.



Later, she studied vocal performance at Richmond Professional Institute and trained in New York under renowned teacher, John Seagle.



Throughout her life, she sung religious and secular music, including the "Messiah," Brahms' "Requiem" and the title role in Puccini's "Madama Butterfly." She performed in numerous languages.



In between tours with Robert Shaw, she worked as an office manager and bookkeeper for a New York City public relations firm. There, she gained acclaim for her speedy typing skills. She also worked as secretary to the governor's assistant in North Carolina and in San Antonio, Texas.



In 1971, she returned home to Richmond, where she worked for a local law firm, taught voice at Virginia Commonwealth University, continued to perform and dutifully cared for her mother.



Ann was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Henrico and a devotee of opera.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Ashworth; brothers, Charles and James La Fratta; and sister, Dorothy Muller.



She is survived by her sister, Jeanne Patente (Peter); two stepchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.



A viewing will be held Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at Benedictine Abbey of Mary Mother of the Church, located at 12819 River Road, Richmond, Va. A funeral will follow at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Commonwealth Catholic Charities.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2022.