Ann Marie Austin
ABOUT
Highland Springs High School
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
AUSTIN, Ann Marie Woody, 68, of Hanover, peacefully slipped out of the hands of her two daughters and into the arms of the Lord on October 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Cabell C. Woody Jr.; her mother, Anna W. Woody; and her brother, Ronald E. Woody. She is survived by her husband, Edward L. Austin; her two daughters, Victoria A. Duff (Troy), Angela M. Austin; her stepson, David "Rusty" Austin (Pam); and her five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Blake, Michael, Nathaniel and Charlotte Ann. After graduating from Highland Springs High School in 1971, she went on to work for the Virginia Department of Transportation where she served as a Program Administrative Specialist for 46 years. Ann shared a passion for many things and had a personality that was contagious to everyone she met. She loved bowling, traveling, watching sports, cooking, listening to music, dancing, reading, crocheting and playing bingo. Of all the things she loved to do, her greatest love of all and the thing she cherished most was being with her family and friends. Ann was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will forever be in our hearts. A visitation for Ann will be held Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23231. A visitation will occur Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m., 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23231. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 12 p.m, 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23231. An interment will occur Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Virginia 23150. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at NelsenRichmond.com for the Austin family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Oct
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Oct
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Oct
13
Interment
1:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of Ann Marie, so sorry for your lost, she was such a wonderful person and loved by many.
Rebecca Palmer
Family
October 15, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family, Ed, Victoria, Angela, David. My heart weeps for your loss. Although we know Ann is in the hands of our Lord Jesus, our hearts are broken as we miss the one we loved so dearly. My prayers and hugs to you all.
Cathy Pope
Friend
October 14, 2021
Rest In Peace dear girl!You were one of a kind,always made me laugh.....Will miss you at the lanes...
Ronni Fincato
Friend
October 10, 2021
