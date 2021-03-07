Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ann Bowles
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
BOWLES, Ann, 75, of Manakin-Sabot, passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2021. Ann was preceded by her parents, Violet Didlake and Earl Parrish; and her brother, William "Buck" Parrish. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Allen Bowles; and her sisters, Mary Taylor, Brenda Denton (David), Betty Martinez; sister-in-law, Virginia Parrish; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Goochland Baptist Church and many special friends who have been providing meals and loving support. A visitation will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street on March 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Goochland Baptist Church, 2454 Manakin Road, on March 8 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Goochland Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Mar
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Goochland Baptist Church
2454 Manakin Road, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.