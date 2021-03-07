BOWLES, Ann, 75, of Manakin-Sabot, passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2021. Ann was preceded by her parents, Violet Didlake and Earl Parrish; and her brother, William "Buck" Parrish. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Allen Bowles; and her sisters, Mary Taylor, Brenda Denton (David), Betty Martinez; sister-in-law, Virginia Parrish; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Goochland Baptist Church and many special friends who have been providing meals and loving support. A visitation will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street on March 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Goochland Baptist Church, 2454 Manakin Road, on March 8 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Goochland Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.