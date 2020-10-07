OWEN, Ann Brodie, 96 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at her home at King's Grant in Martinsville, Virginia. Mrs. Owen was born on May 6, 1924, in Martinsville. She grew up in Martinsville, where she graduated from Martinsville High School and then attended Virginia Intermont College in Bristol. Mrs. Owen married her beloved husband, Leroy Davis Owen of South Boston, on June 25, 1948. They moved to Richmond in 1952, where they lived for over 60 years. They enjoyed 72 years of marriage until Mr. Owen's death on April 21, 2020. Mrs. Owen was the daughter of Alpheus Hendricks Brodie and Annie Jane Williams Brodie. She had a brother, Amon Brodie; and two sisters, Frances Brodie Wood and Zane Brodie Irby, all of whom predeceased Mrs. Owen. Mrs. Owen is survived by her loving son, Stephen Lee Owen (Catherine Mabry Owen); five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Owen was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Commonwealth and Patrick Henry Chapters), the Ginter Park Women's Club, First Baptist Church in Martinsville, Second Baptist Church in Richmond and Urbanna Baptist Church in Urbanna, Virginia. Mrs. Owen was a frequent volunteer at nursing homes in Richmond. She was also an avid golfer for many years as a member of Richmond Country Club and its Ladies Golf Group. A private burial service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Oak Ridge Cemetery in South Boston. Plans for a memorial service are incomplete because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial contributions be made to one of Mrs. Owen's churches listed above. Norris Funeral Services of Martinsville, Va., is serving the Owen family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.