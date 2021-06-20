HOLLEY, Ann-Carol, was born to Walter and Frances Banton on April 1, 1941 and grew up in Roanoke, Virginia, where she graduated from William Fleming High School. In June of 1960, she married John Holley and lived for three years in New Orleans, where she began college and had the first of two daughters. She then lived for a year in Germany and three years in Charlottesville before settling in Norfolk, Virginia, where she graduated with a Ph.D from Old Dominion University and was a teaching specialist with Norfolk Public Schools. She was an elder in Royster Memorial Presbyterian Church until she moved to Richmond in 2009, where she was an active member of Stony Point Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband of 61 years; her sister, Linda Dunn; her daughters, Ginger Gines and Katherine Dowell; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.