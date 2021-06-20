Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ann-Carol Holley
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
HOLLEY, Ann-Carol, was born to Walter and Frances Banton on April 1, 1941 and grew up in Roanoke, Virginia, where she graduated from William Fleming High School. In June of 1960, she married John Holley and lived for three years in New Orleans, where she began college and had the first of two daughters. She then lived for a year in Germany and three years in Charlottesville before settling in Norfolk, Virginia, where she graduated with a Ph.D from Old Dominion University and was a teaching specialist with Norfolk Public Schools. She was an elder in Royster Memorial Presbyterian Church until she moved to Richmond in 2009, where she was an active member of Stony Point Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband of 61 years; her sister, Linda Dunn; her daughters, Ginger Gines and Katherine Dowell; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
John I am so very sorry to learn of The loss of Ann Carol. Please know I am thinking of you.
Charlyce and Shirley
July 20, 2021
Mr. Holley you are in my thoughts and prayer. Please let me know if you or your family need anything!
Kaylan Mason
Other
June 21, 2021
John, we are so sorry to hear about Ann-Carol and for our neglect of the last 11 years. Hope you're doing OK. Shirley is having a hard time with RA; other than that we're doing alright.
Shirley and Dick Partos
Friend
June 20, 2021
My sincerest sympathy to John and to the entire family.
Alexina Fagan
Friend
June 20, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Susan Dillon
Friend
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results