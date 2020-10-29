Menu
Ann Elizabeth Wiggins
WIGGINS, Ann Elizabeth, 64, of Richmond, departed this life on October 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Wiggins; two sisters, Lasandia Holmes and Shirley Armstrong, both of Henrico; and a brother, Albert Holmes "Duck" of Walkerton. The viewing will be held on Friday, October 30, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 4389 The Trail, Bruington. Rev. James Hill Sr., pastor. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.
