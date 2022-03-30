JONES, Ann Jefferson, 86, of Charles City County, Virginia, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was the youngest child born on April 22, 1935 to the late Jane Oliver (Brown) Jefferson and the late Peter Jefferson. Ann is survived by her adoring husband, Ruffin O. Jones Sr.; doting children, Beatrice Banks, Gayle Quivers, Michael Jones (Yvonne), Valarie Brooks and Mallory Jones; plentiful grandchildren, Jene', Jamie, BJ, Justin, Kristy, LaToya, Deono, PJ, Nicholas, Candace, JB, Chelene, Marco, Natalie, Jessica and Kimberly; 29 great-grandchildren; her nieces who were like sisters, Brenda Crawley and Jean Charity; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, also at the funeral home and interment will follow in Gilfield Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers and donations can be forwarded to Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge. If mailing in a monetary gift, please use the main office address, P.O. Box 191, West Point, Va. 23181 and include "Ann Jones" in the memo line. There will be no repast following the service. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.