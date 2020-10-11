NEWSOME, Ann Kei, 92, passed away on October 9, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1928 to the late Vendel and Bessie M. Kei. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Vendel and Bessie Kei; her husband, Russell C. "Spot" Newsome; along with her 12 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Lane Newsome (Mary Anne); grandsons, Russell Newsome, Sandy Newsome; great-grandsons, Chandler, Carter, Connor; along with numerous loving nieces and nephews. Ann worked at Virginia Dyeing and Finishing for 20 years until she began working with her husband. She was an avid golfer with a hole-in-one to her credit as well as being a wonderful cook known especially for her cakes and pies. She loved her family and was proud to be a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She spent the last five years being cared for at the Bloom Center, where she was given care by a special group that treated her with love and compassion. The family will receive friends at Echols Funeral Home Monday, October 12, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Richard's Catholic Church Tuesday, October 13, 2020, starting at 11 a.m. with Father Jong officiating and an interment to follow in Emporia Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.