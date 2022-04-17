LLOYD, Ann Wright, of Middlesex County, was reunited with the love of her life, Winfree Lloyd Jr., on April 1, 2022. She was a wife, mother and realtor who lived fully, loved everyone and accomplished much in her 85 years. She found much happiness selling real estate, earning her license in 1964 and founding her company in 1973. As President of the Women's Council of Realtors, holding GRI (Director) and CRS designations, Ann set a pathway for women in the business. Lloyd and Company Real Estate was the pride of her many accomplishments. She was always active in community service, donating time and giving to others. Memberships with Ware Episcopal Church, Kings Daughters and Sons, Mahjong group and Mathew's Yacht Club brought her many years of joy. She will be greatly missed by many, including her family, children, Wanda Foell, Bob Brown (Paulette), Juli Leonardo (Mark); grandchildren, Jacob Mallory (Lisa), Gabriel Mallory (Lina), Trey Brown (Leah), Chris Leonardo and Ann-Kate Leonardo; great-grandchildren, Camila, Madison, Maelyn and Isaac; siblings, Ray Wright (Louise), Julia Scholl Wright, Pete Talley (Sally), Linda Flournoy (Judson), Sam Wright (Amy) and Teresa Wright. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 23 at 4:30 p.m. at Ware Episcopal Church in Gloucester. Inurnment will follow for Ann and Winfree. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at their dear friend, Shot Tabb's home. Contributions in Ann's memory may be made to Ware Episcopal Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.