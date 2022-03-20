MADDUX, Ann Saunders Waite, 84, died on March 8, 2022 at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond, Virginia. Ann was born on May 29, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky to Angela (Lautz) and George Brodet Waite. She grew up in the Germantown section of Louisville, where she was surrounded by extended family. During high school, Ann worked part-time for Ottie's Florist and Landscaping and later became a partner in the business. Ottie's is where she developed her love and talent for floral arranging and her interest in business. Ann graduated from Presentation Academy and a few years later, married John Joseph Maddux. Ann and John moved to Richmond, Virginia, where they enjoyed raising their two young daughters. During this time Ann was a homemaker and an active school volunteer. She also volunteered at the Richmond SPCA for many years. She described these years in Richmond as the happiest years of her life.



Ann was suddenly widowed in December of 1970 and was left with two young daughters to support. At age 33, she enrolled at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. She graduated with both a bachelor's and a master's degree in Business Administration and then earned a Doctorate in Public Administration. Ann began her 27-year federal service career in 1979 as an Operations Research Analyst for the U.S. Army. She worked in St. Louis, Missouri for the Army Aviation and Troop Command and later moved to Alexandria, Virginia to work for the Army Test and Evaluation Command. Ann took considerable pride in her work and thoroughly enjoyed the world travel that went with her job.



Ann is survived by her two daughters, Angie Maddux-Hammond (Reif Hammond) of Durham, New Hampshire and Christina (Chris) Larsen of Midlothian, Virginia. She is also survived by grandchildren, Elizabeth Hammond of Greensboro, North Carolina and Oliver (Caitlyn) Holzmond of Richmond, Virginia. Ann was a lifelong animal lover and is also survived by her rescue cats, Rachel Carson and Olive.



The family is most grateful to the team at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond, who provided outstanding care to Ann, especially near the end of her life. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make contributions in her memory may donate to the animal rescue or shelter of their choice, or to one of Ann's favorite charities: The Richmond SPCA, Prevent a Litter in Richmond, Virginia, Blind Cat Rescue in St. Pauls, North Carolina and Caring for Creatures in Palmyra, Virginia. She will be interred with John at Westhampton Memorial Park in Richmond at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.