AYER, Ms. Ann Ottiano, Ann Ottiano Ayer was born March 31, 1929, and died of natural causes at Westminster Canterbury of Richmond on October 22, 2020. She was born on Easter Sunday, to Alma Webb Ottiano and Andrew Joseph Ottiano. Ann was predeceased by her brother, Andrew J. Ottiano Jr. (Jack); her husband, John William Brown Jr.; and stepdaughter, Karen Brown Wicker. Surviving are her nephew, Aaron J. Ottiano (Ewa) of Angola, Ind.; sister-in-law, Pat Ottiano; stepchildren, John W. Brown III (Sandra Wells-Brown) of Midlothian, Va., Laurie Guthmann (Christian) of Newton, N.C., Charles K. Brown (Lise) of Grass Valley, Calif., Kevin D. Brown (Janet) of Richmond; 10 stepgrandchildren, many beloved cousins and remaining friends. Ann spent 37 years in the employ of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, serving as office manager for the Banking Supervision and Regulation Department when she retired in 1989. She worked part-time with the bank's art collection until leaving as art curator in 2008. Ann was a 35-year member of the Altrusa Club of Richmond. She was grateful for a long life rich in experiences, relationships and accomplishments. Ann was much loved and will be dearly missed. As an accomplished artist, her legacy will live on through the prolific paintings and various works of art she produced. Private interment in the Memorial Garden, First Presbyterian Church to be held on November 15, at 2 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.