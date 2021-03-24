Menu
Ann Eugenia Smith
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
SMITH, Ann Eugenia, 81, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on March 18, 2021. She was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Stuart and Ann Christian Bray on November 6, 1939. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Smith; one sister, Doris Morris; and four brothers, Roscoe, Robert, John and Sanders Bray. She is survived by three sons, Tony Smith (Myonn), Jack Smith Jr. and Edwin Smith (Kenelethia); one daughter, Deborah Rowell (Ronald); two brothers, Leon Bray (Arnethia) and Thomas Bray (Deirtra); one sister, Rosa Taylor; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. She retired from the law firm McGuire Woods as a devoted employee. Ann was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in December 1974. She will be remembered most for her love for God's Word the Bible, sharing it with others and her love for family and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral servcie will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Apr. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Reposing
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
April 1, 2021
Condolences from our family to your family
Celestine Christian
March 27, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of cousin Ann. To the rest of the family, you may have my deepest sympathy. May she Rest In Peace.
Adgerene Christian Johnson
March 25, 2021
