SMITH, Ann Eugenia, 81, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on March 18, 2021. She was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Stuart and Ann Christian Bray on November 6, 1939. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Smith; one sister, Doris Morris; and four brothers, Roscoe, Robert, John and Sanders Bray. She is survived by three sons, Tony Smith (Myonn), Jack Smith Jr. and Edwin Smith (Kenelethia); one daughter, Deborah Rowell (Ronald); two brothers, Leon Bray (Arnethia) and Thomas Bray (Deirtra); one sister, Rosa Taylor; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. She retired from the law firm McGuire Woods as a devoted employee. Ann was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in December 1974. She will be remembered most for her love for God's Word the Bible, sharing it with others and her love for family and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral servcie will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Apr. 1, 2021.