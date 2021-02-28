SNEAD, Ann Bassette Alcock, 93, formerly of North Chesterfield, gracefully passed away Thursday morning, February 25, 2021, at her daughter, Beverly Saville's, residence. Ann Bassette was born in 1927, in Richmond, Va., the daughter of Thomas and Isabelle Alcock. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 67 years, Jack Lennis Snead; and her brother, Thomas Keck Alcock. Ann Bassette is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beverly Snead Saville and Thomas Morrison Saville; her grandchildren, Emily Kathryn Bicking, Jack Morrison, Ashley Taylor Saville and David Clarke Saville; her great-grandchildren, Taylor Kathryn Saville, Luke Morrison Saville and Thomas Bodhi Saville; and her brother, Emmett Beverly Alcock. She was a member of Reveille United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years. She had a long and illustrious career with C&P Telephone Company and cherished her lifelong friends in the Telephone Pioneer Association. Ann Bassette's biggest joys were spending time with her family and neighbors at their Lewisetta cottage, her annual Christmas baking and volunteering at St. Mary's Hospital. Ann Bassette's family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at the Orchard Assisted Living in Warsaw and at Riverside Hospice in Tappahannock for their exceptional and compassionate care. A funeral service, officiated by Reverend Nita May, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 1, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.