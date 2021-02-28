Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ann Bassette Alcock Snead
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
SNEAD, Ann Bassette Alcock, 93, formerly of North Chesterfield, gracefully passed away Thursday morning, February 25, 2021, at her daughter, Beverly Saville's, residence. Ann Bassette was born in 1927, in Richmond, Va., the daughter of Thomas and Isabelle Alcock. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 67 years, Jack Lennis Snead; and her brother, Thomas Keck Alcock. Ann Bassette is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beverly Snead Saville and Thomas Morrison Saville; her grandchildren, Emily Kathryn Bicking, Jack Morrison, Ashley Taylor Saville and David Clarke Saville; her great-grandchildren, Taylor Kathryn Saville, Luke Morrison Saville and Thomas Bodhi Saville; and her brother, Emmett Beverly Alcock. She was a member of Reveille United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years. She had a long and illustrious career with C&P Telephone Company and cherished her lifelong friends in the Telephone Pioneer Association. Ann Bassette's biggest joys were spending time with her family and neighbors at their Lewisetta cottage, her annual Christmas baking and volunteering at St. Mary's Hospital. Ann Bassette's family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at the Orchard Assisted Living in Warsaw and at Riverside Hospice in Tappahannock for their exceptional and compassionate care. A funeral service, officiated by Reverend Nita May, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 1, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I first met my friend at C&P telephone co. I thought she was so elegant and very kind to the new hires. Later we would enjoy sitting together at our Verizon Pioneer lunch meetings and catching up on our latest coming and goings. She was always interested in my daughter who was studying at the VCU Art school and later graduated. My deepest sympathy to Beverly and the family.
Joanne Joyner Stevenson
Friend
February 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Family and Friends at this very difficult time NEW VISION TELEPHONE PIONEERS RICHMOND COUNCIL
Mary Simons
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results