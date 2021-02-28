I first met my friend at C&P telephone co. I thought she was so elegant and very kind to the new hires. Later we would enjoy sitting together at our Verizon Pioneer lunch meetings and catching up on our latest coming and goings. She was always interested in my daughter who was studying at the VCU Art school and later graduated. My deepest sympathy to Beverly and the family.



