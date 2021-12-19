WILLIAMS, Ann Hill, 81, of Richmond, passed away peacefully November 23, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury Richmond. She was born in Richmond, Virginia, one of three children of Ann Hill and Dr. Ennion S. Williams. Ann received her bachelor's in education from R.P.I., now Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, where she received a master's degree in education.



Passionate about teaching young children to read and instilling a love of learning in each of her students, she spent much of her career in the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County school systems. Ann loved her life in Charlottesville, especially her neighbors on "the circle" and her beloved Hoos! She was dedicated to attending every home football and basketball game and especially loved travelling with friends to post-season tournaments and bowl games.



Ann's devotion to children was celebrated in her later years through her admired gift for smocking beautiful children's clothes. An active member of the smocking community in Charlottesville, she enjoyed travelling to conferences and workshops and expanding her skills.



Ann was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Ennion Williams Jr. and wife, Mary; her sister, Mary Faulkner and husband, Don, of Montpelier, Vermont; her beloved niece and nephew, Molly Harris and Ennion Williams III; and adored grandnieces, Virginia and Tucker Harris; and grandnephew, Reid Harris.



A graveside service of celebration of Ann's life will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret's School in Tappahannock, the Employee Christmas Fund or the Fellowship Foundation at Westminster Canterbury Richmond.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.