OLIVER, Anna Bowery, 101, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 9, 2020. She had a loving, kind heart to her family and friends and will be truly missed. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Oliver; mother, Lottie W. Bowery; brother, Wilbur C. Bowery; and sister, Mattie B. Clarke. She is survived by her daughter, Shelby Perry Simmons (Chris); granddaughters, Shannon P. Sheffield (Kenny) and Charlotte A. Perry; beloved great-granddaughter, Caroline R. Sheffield; half-brother, William Bowery (Betty); and nephew, M. Stanley Clarke Jr. (Faye). Anna was a life member of Broadus Memorial Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Autumn Care for all of their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Broadus Church Building Fund, 5351 Pole Green Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116 or the charity of your choice
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.