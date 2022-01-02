FOGG, Anna Rowe, departed this life peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas Wilton Fogg. She is survived by her devoted and loving daughters, Terri Fogg Allen and Brenda Lee Fogg (Matt); grandson, Matthew Thomas Allen (Kaitlyn); granddaughter, Megan Lynne Allen (Ryan); and her special great-granddaughter, Anabelle Rose Maxfield. Anna was a lifetime member of Upper King & Queen Baptist Church and very active in the WMU. She will be fondly remembered by many as "Nanny." She loved watching baseball, playing checkers, cooking and traveling. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. The family will receive friends at the B. W. White Funeral Home, Aylett, Friday, January 7, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held at Upper King & Queen Baptist Church on Saturday, January 8, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Upper King & Queen Baptist or Shepherds United Methodist Church Cemetery Funds, or the Sparta Volunteer Fire Department.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.