Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anna Green
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
GREEN, Anna, 81, of Richmond, departed this life June 8, 2021. Surviving are her children, Pamela Christian Sulaymaan (Aazim), Marvin and Lamont Christian; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, two sisters, two brothers, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Jun
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
June 16, 2021
Dear Family, I wish to express my sincerest sympathy to Green as they mourn the loss, of someone incredibly special to them.
JP
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results