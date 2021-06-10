GREEN, Anna, 81, of Richmond, departed this life June 8, 2021. Surviving are her children, Pamela Christian Sulaymaan (Aazim), Marvin and Lamont Christian; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, two sisters, two brothers, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2021.