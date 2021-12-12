Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Anna Perkins Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Clarke Funeral Home
110 E. 5th Avenue
Kenbridge, VA
HARRIS, Anna Perkins, 94, of Victoria, Va. died December 7, 2021. She was the widow of Marvin F. Harris; sister of the late Walter Perkins, Mickey King and Gracie Johnson; and great-aunt of the late Jodi Ashworth. She is survived by her sister, Agnes Almand of Blackstone; sister-in-law, Sue Perkins of Dundas; and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Perseverance Christian Church in Dundas. Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Perseverance Christian Church, Dundas, Va. 23938. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, Va. in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at clarkeandstaples.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Kenbridge Heights Cemetery
VA
Clarke Funeral Home
My sincere sympathy to Agnes Almand in the loss of her sister, Anna Harris, and to all the family. Areline Hazlewood
Areline Hazlewood
Other
December 18, 2021
I have lots of fond memories of my Aunt Anna as I grew up visiting with Marvin, Anna and my Grandma Harries. My deepest and most caring condolences go out to her family.
Margaret Wright Hornbeck
Family
December 13, 2021
