JACKSON, Anna Ruth Combs, of Blackstone, Va., passed peacefully through the gates of heaven on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Anna was born June 26, 1934 in Russell County, Va. to the late Russell Franklin and Lena Shell Combs of Honaker, Va. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Glenn E. Jackson; four sons, Wade Jackson (Ann), Mike Jackson (Gail), Guy Jackson, Frankie Jackson (Stephanie); 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Anna was preceded in death by a son, Mark Jackson; and two sisters, Mary Sue and Victoria. She is also survived by three brothers, John Combs (Janie), Archie Combs (Margaret) and Ronnie Combs (Donna); and a sister, Sarah Burnette.
Anna began her lifelong dream of a teaching career in 1953 in southwest Virginia prior to moving to Nottoway County. She taught at A.G. Richardson School, Crewe Primary and Blackstone Primary schools until her retirement in 1991. During her later years of her career, her passion was teaching 4th grade and reading skills. Anna was a proud graduate of Radford College and worked diligently, traveling back to obtain her degree all while raising her beloved family with her husband and five boys.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Blackstone Presbyterian Church, 301 Church St., Blackstone, Va. 23824. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church in Anna's memory. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.