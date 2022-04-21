Menu
Anna L. Randolph
1930 - 2022
RANDOLPH, Anna L., was born March 15, 1930, the daughter of the late William Logan and Berthia Mcintyre Logan. She departed this life on Friday, April 8, 2022 very peacefully at her residence in Richmond, Va. Anna was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church in Moseley, Va. She attended Richmond Public Schools and later obtained her Nursing Degree and retired as a LPN. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Randolph; daughters, Erma Davis and Portia D. Jones; and five siblings. Anna leaves to cherish her memory four generations; five children, Joyce D. Hinton, Preston Davis, Stanley Davis Jr., Warren Randolph Sr. and William Randolph; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 10 great-greatgrandchildren and a host of several nieces, nephews and devoted friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a viewing will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 23, 2022, 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Apr
23
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
April 21, 2022
