As a former Park View Senior High English Honors student of Mrs. Robinson many years ago, I offer my condolences at the loss of a great educator. Though we may not have appreciated the high expectations she demanded of us back then, I must admit that few teachers have had an impact on my adult life as much as she had. I now hold a fondness for Mrs. Robinson and her way of pushing us to excel past our own ideas of successful accomplishment. There is evidence of her influence in the way I have educated and supported my own children through their school and college years. They and I have all done well in our endeavors due to the guidance of people such as Mrs. Robinson.

Lynn Reese Paquette December 17, 2020