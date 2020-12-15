Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anna Smith Robinson
FUNERAL HOME
Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1304 North Main St.
Chase City, VA
ROBINSON, Mrs. Anna Smith, 91, of Manassas and formerly of Chase City, Virginia, died December 9, 2020.

Mrs. Robinson served as an educator in Brunswick and Mecklenburg Counties for 35 years. She taught five English classes of variant levels and served for several years as coordinator of the English Department at Park View Senior High School.

As an educator, she was affiliated with the National Education Association (NEA), the Virginia Association for Teachers of English (VATE) and the Mecklenburg County Teachers Association (MCTA). As an undergraduate, she became an active member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

She was a member of the Thyne Memorial Presbyterian Church, Chase City, Virginia, where she served faithfully as an elder in the church. She also was associated with the Presbyterian Woman's group.

Survivors are her husband, Howard E. Robinson Sr.; and her son, Howard E. Robinson Jr., both of Manassas, Virginia; brother, Robert L. Smith (Norma), Baltimore, Maryland; goddaughter, Christy Harris-Lipford (Paul), Richmond, Virginia; niece, Carolyn Martin, Chase City, Virginia; and a large loving family that she adopted as her own, Greta Harris, Kimberly Singh (Kewal) and Terrie Harris.

Remains rest at Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chase City, Virginia, where viewing will be held Wednesday, December 16, from 2 until 6 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, December 17, at Thyne Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Chase City, Virginia, with Rev. George Wilson officiating. Condolences at www.harrisfhc.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1304 North Main St., Chase City, VA
Dec
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Thyne Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Chase City, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
To our dear travel brother Howard- we are so sad to hear of your mother´s passing. I hope you and your dad can feel all the love and caring thoughts of you during this difficult time. Please know we are lifting you both up in prayer.
The Hendricks Family
December 24, 2020
As a former Park View Senior High English Honors student of Mrs. Robinson many years ago, I offer my condolences at the loss of a great educator. Though we may not have appreciated the high expectations she demanded of us back then, I must admit that few teachers have had an impact on my adult life as much as she had. I now hold a fondness for Mrs. Robinson and her way of pushing us to excel past our own ideas of successful accomplishment. There is evidence of her influence in the way I have educated and supported my own children through their school and college years. They and I have all done well in our endeavors due to the guidance of people such as Mrs. Robinson.
Lynn Reese Paquette
December 17, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. We are sorry to hear of your great loss. Alfreda and I were Co-Workers of Anna and Howard at East End High School for several years. Love and Peace to the Family.
IRA H. BROWN. Ph.D & ALFREDA BROWN
Coworker
December 15, 2020
My condolences to the family of such a fine classy lady who was so loved by students from near and far! My late husband, Kenneth, and I often spoke of you with fond memories! May God continue to bless Mr. Robinson, your son, and loving friends and family members. Lovingly, Gloria D. Smith 995 Highway 92 Boydton, VA. 23917
Gloria Davis Smith
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results