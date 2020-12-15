ROBINSON, Mrs. Anna Smith, 91, of Manassas and formerly of Chase City, Virginia, died December 9, 2020.
Mrs. Robinson served as an educator in Brunswick and Mecklenburg Counties for 35 years. She taught five English classes of variant levels and served for several years as coordinator of the English Department at Park View Senior High School.
As an educator, she was affiliated with the National Education Association (NEA), the Virginia Association for Teachers of English (VATE) and the Mecklenburg County Teachers Association (MCTA). As an undergraduate, she became an active member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
She was a member of the Thyne Memorial Presbyterian Church, Chase City, Virginia, where she served faithfully as an elder in the church. She also was associated with the Presbyterian Woman's group.
Survivors are her husband, Howard E. Robinson Sr.; and her son, Howard E. Robinson Jr., both of Manassas, Virginia; brother, Robert L. Smith (Norma), Baltimore, Maryland; goddaughter, Christy Harris-Lipford (Paul), Richmond, Virginia; niece, Carolyn Martin, Chase City, Virginia; and a large loving family that she adopted as her own, Greta Harris, Kimberly Singh (Kewal) and Terrie Harris.
Remains rest at Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chase City, Virginia, where viewing will be held Wednesday, December 16, from 2 until 6 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, December 17, at Thyne Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Chase City, Virginia, with Rev. George Wilson officiating. Condolences at www.harrisfhc.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2020.