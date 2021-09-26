ROSENDALE, Anna Mae Gabrielle, Nee DeCicco, passed at home on September 20, 2021, in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 21, 1927 in Baltimore, Maryland to Alfonso and Giovanna (Jennie) DeCicco, she attended Baltimore schools and was a 1948 graduate of the College of Notre Dame Maryland in Chemistry. She married Maurice Vincent Rosendale on September 16, 1950. Anna Mae was an inspiring role model and will be lovingly missed. Her survivors include her children, Susan (Michael) Boykin of Merced, California, Barbara (Vimal) Duggal of Culver City, California, Michael (Mary) Rosendale and James (Monit) Rosendale of Richmond, Virginia and John (Ann) Rosendale of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Her grandchildren are Allison (Chris) Planchak of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Matthew (Melissa) Rosendale of Earlysville, Virginia, Sarah (Josh) Spranger of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida and Nicholas Boykin of Berkeley, California. Her great-grandchildren are Ryan, Will and Maggie Planchak, Ivan, Andrew and Anna Rosendale and Charley and Bradley Spranger. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28 at Bliley's, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. September 29 at St. Bridget Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd. For those unable to attend Mass, a livestream is available at blileys.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.