STILES, Anna Valda Wallner, 83, of Ashland, died peacefully in her sleep on September 18, 2021. She was born to Waldemar and Irene Stone Wallner in Pulaski, Virginia on February 5, 1938.
After graduating from Pulaski High School, she went on to study Merchandising at Averett College, where she was chosen by the student body to be "Queen of the May Festival" during her senior year. Through an internship at Lord and Taylor, she fell in love with New York City, which inspired her over the years to graciously host family trips there for special occasions.
Anna was a longtime, loyal employee of A.H. Robins Company from 1959 until her retirement in 1990. During her career at Robins, she served in a variety of roles in the International Division and Corporate office, including Executive Assistant to President and CEO, William L. Zimmer III. It was also at Robins that she met the love of her life, G.E.R. (Ned) Stiles. They married in 1984, and spent many happy years making memories together until his passing in June of 2018.
Anna's greatest joy in life was her family, and she was particularly devoted to her mother, father and "Sis," Irene. She took great care to provide memorable holiday traditions that will be treasured and passed on for generations to come. She loved jazz music, trying new restaurants and shopping for antiques. Her home was a masterful display of her beloved collections including decorative tins, Coca-Cola artifacts, paintings of farm landscapes, hand carved Santas, glass ornaments, roosters and much, much more.
Anna was predeceased by her parents, Waldemar and Irene Wallner; her brother, Anton von Preu Wallner; her sister, Irene Wallner Bolt; and her beloved husband, George Edward Robertson (Ned) Stiles. Left to cherish her memory are her nieces, Tara Bolt Little of Charlottesville, Va., Anna Bolt Widdowson (Blake) of Glen Allen, Va., Tracy Wallner Mertsch (Johnny) of Henrico, Va.; nephew, Jon Preston Wallner of Chesterfield; and stepchildren, Cameron Clay Stiles (Alex Carter), Lisa Stiles Licata and George Edward Robertson (Rob) Stiles, II (Sharon); along with many adored great-nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, October 1, prior to the 3 p.m. memorial service at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad St. Interment will be on Saturday, October 2, at 1 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski, Va. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA or to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.