WASHINGTON, Anna Mae, 92, of Richmond, died February 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ophelia Washington, Robert H. Washington, Consuelo Brown and Claudette W. Myers. Surviving are her sister, Robinette W. Miller (Andrew); nieces and nephews, Patricia Wegman (Lennox), Bruce Washington (Catherine), Robin Washington, Lisa W. Calvo (Daniel), Edwin Brown (Shelby), Kim Barber (Todd) and Annamaria Ross; host of great-nieces, nephews and beloved godchildren. Ms. Washington was a devoted teacher for Henrico County Public Schools, from which she retired. She was also a loyal and devoted member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church. She lead a faithful and dedicated life by volunteering with many organizations throughout the Richmond community. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A private graveside service for family and godchildren will be held Saturday, March 6, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Mar. 4, 2021.