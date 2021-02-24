Menu
Anna Mae Washington
WASHINGTON, Anna Mae, 92, of Richmond, died February 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ophelia Washington, Robert H. Washington, Consuelo Brown and Claudette W. Myers. Surviving are her sister, Robinette W. Miller (Andrew); nieces and nephews, Patricia Wegman (Lennox), Bruce Washington (Catherine), Robin Washington, Lisa W. Calvo (Daniel), Edwin Brown (Shelby), Kim Barber (Todd) and Annamaria Ross; host of great-nieces, nephews and beloved godchildren. Ms. Washington was a devoted teacher for Henrico County Public Schools, from which she retired. She was also a loyal and devoted member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church. She lead a faithful and dedicated life by volunteering with many organizations throughout the Richmond community. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A private graveside service for family and godchildren will be held Saturday, March 6, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Anna, my dearest colleague and soror, I will truly miss you, you were my first friend and supporter when entering the teaching profession at Highland Springs High School. I smiled and you asked my name and we became forever lifelong friends. Lila O´Neil
Lila ONeil
March 4, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 4, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Deborah B. Cheatham
Friend
February 27, 2021
Many blessings to the family of Ms. Anna M. Washington. She taught Biology and Chemistry at Virginia Randolph High School. We will truly miss her firmness and sense of humor. Much Love, the Virginia Randolph Class of 1968
Sylvia Statton
Student
February 26, 2021
I taught with Anna for many years at Highland Springs High School. She was ever the lady. Her laughter and ile filled the room. Her students admired her, and her co-workers loved her. My sympathy to her family. Rest in the comfort knowing that she is dancing right now in heaven, and you will see her again one day.
Linda Cook
February 26, 2021
Anna Washington was such a kind, caring lady whose smile and congeniality I always appreciated. She was a pillar of St. Philip´s Episcopal Church and will be greatly missed.
Judy Anderson
February 25, 2021
I am sorry to hear about your loss. She was my Biology teacher at Virginia Randolph school. My prayers go out to the family. Rest in peace.
Linda DePriest Parham
February 24, 2021
