MINTER, Annabelle, died March 12, 2021, at home in West End Henrico after 12 months in hospice. Her sons are survivors: Ted A. Minter and Jefferson H. Minter, who reside in Richmond. Her life continued at home after the passing in 2017 of her husband, Lewis S. Minter, who retired as Solicitor General of the VA SCC. Her retirement in 1992 from the V.A. State Bar Association provided her time to travel – a passion – with a group from Epiphany Lutheran Church, where she also sang in the choir. She wed Lewis in Roanoke, Va. in 1946. Both remained working at a network radio station where they first met until their first child, Ted, was welcomed in 1948 but 23 years later. Jeff's birth was 1951. Annabelle grew up in Roanoke, Allentown, Pa. and she graduated from Petersburg High School in Virginia. These relocations were due to her father, Howard O. Chilton's sales career. He retired as a real estate buyer for the American Oil Co. (AMOCO) while residing near Midlothian, Va. Her mother, Anna Gertrude descended from The Bell Orchard Co. family near Roanoke, Va. Her older brother, Howard Jr., of Smith Mountain Lake, is deceased. Attended Madison College in Harrisonburg, Va. for general studies. She subsequently moved to Roanoke, Va. to produce radio shows. In mid-1950, the family was conjoined with elementary and higher education when Lewis returned to law school at W&L in Lexington, Va. Annabelle co-hosted a ladies' radio show at the same station that Lewis was an "on air" personality. Early 1962, the family located to Richmond, Va. for Lewis to assist the C&O Railway legal department. Annabelle became a co-staffer for Rep. David Satterfield's local office mid-to late-1960s. He retired from Congress. She secured a marketing position with the V.A. State Bar. Her memorial service burial is private in Roanoke, Va. at Evergreen Cemetery. Honorary donations can be gifted to charity.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.