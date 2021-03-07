Menu
Anne Hubbard "Marie" Bidwell
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
BIDWELL, Anne "Marie" Hubbard, 90, went to be with her Lord on March 3, 2021. Marie was born in Richmond, Virginia, on July 5, 1930. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Annie Hubbard; her brother, Jimmy Hubbard; her sister, Betty Thorpe; and her husband, Richard Bidwell. She is survived by her children, Beth Proffitt (Sam), Ginny Theisen (Steve) and Rick Bidwell (Kim). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stephanie Stephens (Matt) and Jeremy Theisen; and her great-granddaughter, Maddie Stephens.

Marie graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, where she was a cheerleader. After school, she worked for R F & P Railroad. Marie was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of Bon Air Baptist Church. After her children were grown, Marie became an EMT and was a valued volunteer with the Forest View Rescue Squad, an avocation that brought her great joy.

A family graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be scheduled in the near future at Bon Air Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie's memory may be made to Forest View Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 36153, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Rick and family, Very sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Mark Sledge
March 9, 2021
Rick, Sorry to learn of your mothers passing. I enjoy the memories of day crew at FVRS. Good times for sure. Your mom was a sweet lady.
Jeff Coleman
March 8, 2021
A genuinely nice and caring lady. Praying for her family.
Steve Elswick
March 8, 2021
Rick and family, So sorry to hear about Marie's passing. She was a special lady. She certainly loved her "little boy". May God grant you the peace only He can give during this time. Paul
Paul A. Shorter, Sr.
March 7, 2021
