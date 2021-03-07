BIDWELL, Anne "Marie" Hubbard, 90, went to be with her Lord on March 3, 2021. Marie was born in Richmond, Virginia, on July 5, 1930. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Annie Hubbard; her brother, Jimmy Hubbard; her sister, Betty Thorpe; and her husband, Richard Bidwell. She is survived by her children, Beth Proffitt (Sam), Ginny Theisen (Steve) and Rick Bidwell (Kim). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stephanie Stephens (Matt) and Jeremy Theisen; and her great-granddaughter, Maddie Stephens.



Marie graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, where she was a cheerleader. After school, she worked for R F & P Railroad. Marie was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of Bon Air Baptist Church. After her children were grown, Marie became an EMT and was a valued volunteer with the Forest View Rescue Squad, an avocation that brought her great joy.



A family graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be scheduled in the near future at Bon Air Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie's memory may be made to Forest View Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 36153, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.