BLEDSOE, Anne Cifelli, 79, of Chester, Va., passed away on April 12, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Michael Cifelli and Laura Painter Cifelli. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest G. Bledsoe. Anne is survived by her sons, Pete Bledsoe (Anne-Marie) and Tom Bledsoe; grandchildren, Douglas, Erin, Grant (Kathryn) and Hannah; brother, Michael Cifelli; sister, Laura Broaddus; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior for visitation from 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2022.