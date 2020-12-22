Menu
Anne Broaddus Cullison
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
CULLISON, Anne Broaddus, of Richmond, Virginia, died on December 8, 2020. She was born in Washington, D.C. on February 20, 1940.

Anne will be remembered as kind, gracious and smart — with a dry sense of humor and a warm personality. She enjoyed reading, gardening, working crossword puzzles, listening to music and spending time on the water. Anne was a devoted member of The Church of the Holy Comforter, and she could often be found volunteering at the food pantry or helping families find their feet through housing and jobs.

Anne was predeceased by her beloved husband, William "Bill" Cullison, with whom she had a genuine, fun-loving partnership. They traveled to places like Italy, Ireland, Spain, France and Ecuador, taking joy in food, wine (the cheaper the better!), art and each other.

Anne was also predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer Reid; and her sister, Gwynne Bailey. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Essman; her granddaughter, Jessica Reid; and her stepdaughter, Karen Garbett.

Due to COVID-19, services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes in-memoriam contributions to the Church of the Holy Comforter in Richmond (hoco.org).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Anne left this world so much better than she found it. Her generous spirit and joyful presence was a gift to us all. I feel blessed to have known her.
SueTaylor
December 23, 2020
Thank you for helping us and being there for us through the years. We will miss you. Our deepest sympathy to Kelly and the entire family.
Mrkaja family
December 23, 2020
We will always remember the wonderful unique and exciting times we spent with Anne and Bill. Our deepest sympathy to Kelly, Karen and the entire family. May Anne Rest In Peace.
Mary and Clyde Farnsworth
December 22, 2020
Rest In Peace, dear Anne. Memories of your beautiful, joyful spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew you.
Mitzi Humphrey
December 22, 2020
