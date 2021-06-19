DRANE, Anne Shade, 79, passed away June 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, MacDonald R. Drane Jr.; and is survived by her children, MacDonald R. Drane III (Heather), Cary R. B. Drane (Ellen), Wade W. S. Drane (Taryn); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mrs. Drane grew up in Richmond, Va., where she attended Thomas Jefferson High School, went to Mary Baldwin College and later graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University. She retired from Department of Medical Assistance Services of Virginia after 30 years of devoted service. Mrs. Drane loved adventures with her husband, Mac, such as perusing antique stores, visiting gardens, and was a devoted foodie. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Va. 23831. To honor Anne, please come dressed patriotically or for a tea party. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heart of Va. Council BSA, 8090 Villa Park Dr., Henrico, Va. 23228, and memo check to Camp T. Brady Saunders.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.