TELPHER, Anne E., 80, of Richmond, departed this life October 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Telpher Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Theresa Irvin (Phillip); grandsons, Brandon and Phillip III Irvin; sister, Leoma Palmer; goddaughter, Barbara Boone; devoted friends, Gertie Tillerson, Helene Ruiz and Valencia Biviens; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held October 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. October 19, 2020, at March Funeral Home Chapel and live streaming will be available on our website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.