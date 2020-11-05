BONSACK, Anne Eaton, of Richmond, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 30, 2020. She was 101 years old. Anne was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Samuel Elliott Bonsack III, who died on November 20, 1999. They had been married for 60 years when Sam passed away. Also preceding Anne in death were her parents, Elizabeth Pratt Eaton and Ralph Carlysle Eaton; as well as her two sisters and their husbands, Elizabeth Eaton Foster (John R. Foster Jr.) and Doris Eaton Wright (John M. Wright Jr.).



Surviving Anne are her daughter, Nancy Elizabeth Bonsack of Richmond; niece, Barbara Wright Whisman and husband, Jim, of New Castle, Del.; and nephew, John M. Wright III and his wife, Marian, of Wilmington, Del.; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Anne also had a dear, dear friend, Loretta Minter, who she called her "second daughter." They were great friends and enjoyed talking for hours about church, the Bible, families and friends. At her death, Anne was the oldest member of Third Church of Richmond. While she was still able to move around easily, she was involved in women's groups, Bible study and visiting sick and homebound members of the church. She was also a member of P.E.O. Chapter C and the Country Club of Virginia. Anne was active during her time in Healthcare at Cedarfield, going to church and participating in some activities. Most of all, she was always available to talk to anyone who wanted to talk or needed encouragement. The family would like to thank Cheshan and Rosa, longtime private duty caregivers who provided excellent care and companionship for Anne. Thanks also go to the staff of the Healthcare unit at Cedarfield for the outstanding care they provided as well as encouragement and friendship. Immediately after her death there was a steady stream of employees who came to pay their respects to a lady they all loved for her friendship and guidance. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her name to Third Church, 500 Forest Ave., Richmond, Va. 23229, Community West Church, 12201 Gayton Road, Henrico, Va. 23238 or the Samaritan Program at Cedarfield, 2300 Cedarfield Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23233.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.