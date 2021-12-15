FLIPPIN, Anne Cauthorne, age 83, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021.



She was born October 18, 1938.



Anne was preceded in death by husband, Walter H. Flippen Jr.; and daughter, Mary Catherine Consolvo. She is survived by sisters, Virginia C. Kelley and Jean C. Pendleton; along with several nieces and nephews.



Anne was retired from MCV school of medicine and worked part-time for 55 years at Johnston-Willis Hospital.



The family would like to thank the staff at Alpha House Assisted Living for their care and kindness.



A burial service will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park, Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.