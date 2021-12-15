Menu
Anne Flippin
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Signal Hill Memorial Park
12360 HANOVER COURTHOUSE RD
Hanover, VA
FLIPPIN, Anne Cauthorne, age 83, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021.

She was born October 18, 1938.

Anne was preceded in death by husband, Walter H. Flippen Jr.; and daughter, Mary Catherine Consolvo. She is survived by sisters, Virginia C. Kelley and Jean C. Pendleton; along with several nieces and nephews.

Anne was retired from MCV school of medicine and worked part-time for 55 years at Johnston-Willis Hospital.

The family would like to thank the staff at Alpha House Assisted Living for their care and kindness.

A burial service will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park, Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Burial
1:00p.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
12360 HANOVER COURTHOUSE RD, Hanover, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Signal Hill Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
To my friend.Thanks for all the good advice and the "tricks of the trade". You "were" and will always be missed and remembered fondly. RIP Love you!!!
Dee Harrison
Work
December 16, 2021
My condolences to the family. I enjoyed my time I worked with Anne at Johnston Willis. Anne was one of a kind. Loved her.
Kimberly Lanier
December 16, 2021
I also worked with Anne in the ER at the old J-W hospital. She was such a sweet person . Anne was a pleasure to work with and we had many laughs over the years we worked together. Condolences to her family.
Linda Gulick
December 16, 2021
I have fond memories of working with Anne in the old J-WH E.R. on Kensington Avenue during the 70's. Sending sincere condolences to her family.
Kathy Nixon (Shaw)
December 15, 2021
