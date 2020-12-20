Menu
Anne Young Hoag
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
HOAG, Anne Young, born October 23, 1923, died December 12, 2020, after living a full life of 97 years. She enjoyed a happy marriage with H. Wilton Young (Red) who predeceased her in 1977. She leaves behind their three loving children, Sarah Ford, Tom Young, Polly Lipscombe; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As a devoted homemaker she focused her efforts on creating a close family by honoring the strengths of each member. She remained committed to that effort until her youngest child finished college. She went to work for A. H. Robins Company where she made a career as a Librarian's Assistant in their research library. Anne was a charter member of Reveille Church. She was a faithful attendee and participated in Sunday School, Circles and volunteer work throughout the community. The garth at Reveille will be her final resting place.

Outside of church, she was active in the Brandon's Woman's Club. She was an avid knitter, with a group, From the Heart, where she participated in various service projects.

In 1988 she married Ralph L. Hoag, welcoming and blending Ralph's family: Peggy Young, Mike Hoag, Chris Flocken, Ned Hoag, Lee Hoag and Ralph's grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ralph and Anne shared many active years traveling while splitting their time between Richmond, Virginia and Tucson, Arizona. Anne and Ralph's intentional gatherings brought us together often and were a testament to their shared commitment to family.

As Anne's life drew to an end, the many caregivers of Sunshine Plaza at Cedarfield, Heartland Hospice and a dear personal friend, Judy Stargell, enriched her life with unqualified compassion.

At this time no date has been determined for a memorial service. Donations can be made to Reveille Church, 4200 Cary Street Road, Richmond, Virginia 23221 or to a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mark, Beth Carl, Kirsten, Brad, Bryleigh, Kamden, Myra & Slayton Bishop & William, Jessie & Connor Carl would like to wish the family of Anne Hoag our thoughts are with you during this time of the loss of your mother.
Elizabeth F. Carl
Family
December 14, 2021
Sarah, Christopher, Patrick Mark & I & Kirsten & Brad & William & Jessie would like to send you our sympathies for the loss of your mother & grandmother. Love, Mark & Beth Carl, Kirsten & Brad Bishop & William & Jessie Carl
Mark & Beth Carl
Family
August 27, 2021
She was a wonderful beautiful Lady. I will keep you All in my prayers. I love you.
Delores Young Paynr
December 20, 2020
Anne, known to her grandchildren as Granne, lived her life with grace and joy. Her family meant the world to her and she graciously included us (the Hoag progeny) in that circle. We will always remember her lovingly and celebrate the many talents she generously shared.
Chris Flocken
December 20, 2020
