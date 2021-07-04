LINK, Anne Marie, 87, of Mechanicsville, Va., peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, William Link; her parents, three brothers and two sisters. Anne is survived by her devoted son, William Christopher Link (Patrice); five grandchildren, Sean (Samantha), Gretchen (Matt), Curtis, Ashley (Corey) and Adam; five great-grandchildren, Noah, Jackson, Ella, Quinn and Lukas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends, including her best friend, Liesel Pusey. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A private interment will be held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Church of the Redeemer.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2021.