Anne Marie Link
LINK, Anne Marie, 87, of Mechanicsville, Va., peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, William Link; her parents, three brothers and two sisters. Anne is survived by her devoted son, William Christopher Link (Patrice); five grandchildren, Sean (Samantha), Gretchen (Matt), Curtis, Ashley (Corey) and Adam; five great-grandchildren, Noah, Jackson, Ella, Quinn and Lukas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends, including her best friend, Liesel Pusey. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A private interment will be held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Church of the Redeemer.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home Chapel
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
Jul
7
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Catholic Church of the Redeemer
8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, VA
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to the Link family. Anne was good friend to me and I am very blessed that I knew her. I will greatly miss her and will carry her memory and her contagious laugh in my heart. Rest peacefully in God's arms Anne.
Janet Bailey
July 6, 2021
To the family & friends of Anne Marie Link, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Anne Marie. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor her memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
July 6, 2021
Ricky Lewis and Family
July 4, 2021
