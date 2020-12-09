Menu
Anne T. Moore
MOORE, Anne T., 88, of Quinton, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She retired from Richmond Corrugated Box Co. and was a lifelong member of Calvary United Methodist Church. She loved to travel with her circle of friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William K. Moore; and is survived by her children, William L. "Billy" Moore (Gayle), Patti M. Baldwin (Curtis) and Kimberly M. Cotharn; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, December 11, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Graveside services will be held Friday, December 11, at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
VA
