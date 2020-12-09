We're so sorry to hear about Anne's passing. Jean had the pleasure of sitting next to her in the alto section of the Williamsburg Women's Chorus for a couple of years some 15 years ago, and we both enjoyed seeing her more recently from time to time at Rob Tyler's house and at our neighbor's, the Talbots, house. We'll remember her as a sweet and cultured woman.

Jean Roberts and Roger Tarpy December 9, 2020