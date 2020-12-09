Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anne Tyler Netick
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA
NETICK, Anne Tyler, was born in Richmond on September 28, 1934 and died on December 7, 2020, at Edgeworth Park in Williamsburg. The daughter of David Gardiner Tyler Jr. and Anne Morton Shelton, Anne was raised at Sherwood Forest Plantation. She was educated in the Charles City public school and at St. Catherine's School in Richmond. She graduated from Randolph-Macon Women's College, where, like her mother, she was a member of Phi Mu. Anne earned her master's degree from Columbia University and her doctoral degree from Vanderbilt University. She taught Russian literature and language at the College of William and Mary until her retirement in 1992. After retirement, Anne was a director of the Poe Museum in Richmond and remained active in numerous historical and genealogical associations.

Anne loved to travel and did so throughout her life. On a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado, she met Joe Netick (1930-2015), a dermatologist from Texas, who also loved to travel. They both spoke several languages and were both studying Czechoslovakian at the time they met. Joe and Anne were married on January 16, 1970, in the Wren Chapel at the College of William and Mary. Together they purchased and restored "Woodbourne," a Palladian style home built in Charles City circa 1813 by Anne's great grandfather, President John Tyler, who resided there with his first wife, Letitia Christian. Anne was an animal lover and horse enthusiast, who kept horses her entire life and rode them until she was in her seventies. Anne is survived by her four Arabian horses and two cats that she regarded as her children. A memorial service will be held at Westover Episcopal Church in Charles City, hopefully in the spring time. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Vincent Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vincent Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I recently traveled Rt 5 and drove by Anne's home. I shared memories of her with my husband of my time with Anne in the MasterGardeners. She is truly missed.
EARLENE HOGG
December 3, 2021
We're so sorry to hear about Anne's passing. Jean had the pleasure of sitting next to her in the alto section of the Williamsburg Women's Chorus for a couple of years some 15 years ago, and we both enjoyed seeing her more recently from time to time at Rob Tyler's house and at our neighbor's, the Talbots, house. We'll remember her as a sweet and cultured woman.
Jean Roberts and Roger Tarpy
December 9, 2020
We have missed seeing Anne and enjoying her contributions to the Prince George Master Gardener Association. She remained active until the last few years. She was a delight to be around. My sincere sympathy to her family and animal friends.
Earlene Hogg
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results