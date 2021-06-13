OSBURN, Anne Moncure Cowley, 88, died on June 6, 2021 at her home in Richmond, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Scott Osburn Sr.; and her parents, Col. Paul Robert Cowley and Ruby Moore Cowley. She is survived by her son, Herbert Scott Osburn Jr.; and daughter, Detta Osburn Jewett (Edward); and grandchildren, Megan (Ryan), Bland (Sinhye), and Margaret; as well as her brother, Dr. Charles Ramsay Cowley, of Ann Arbor, Michigan; and nephews, David and Jim. A lifelong teacher and master of the English language, her clever wit and intelligence will be missed. We would especially like to thank Karen, Connie, Shi, Pam and Charmaine who gave exceptional care, comfort and joy towards the end of her life. Memorial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richmond Animal Care & Control, 1600 Chamberlayne Ave., Richmond, Virginia 23222.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.