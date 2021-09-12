STARKE, Anne, 61, of Rockville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2021. She spent her final days in the comfort of her home, encircled in love by her steadfast husband of 29 years, Tom; all four of her cherished children, Josh, Chloe, Elliott and Russell, along with their spouses. Anne was a proud grandmother to her three grandchildren, Joie, Hudson and Jack.
Anne was born to the late Ben and Peggy Chappell on July 23, 1960. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1982, with a bachelor's degree of Science in Office Administration. She was preceded in death by her dear brother, Buzzy; and leaves behind her brother, David, his wife, Joan and their children Mark, Nicole and Robbie.
Anne applied her administrative talents to managing her household of six by keeping an infallible calendar – no appointment was missed, from checkups to sports to birthday parties and family get-togethers. She was devoted to preserving her family's memories with thousands of photos, stacks of school artwork and records of every academic and sports accomplishment. When Anne had time to herself amidst steering the family ship, you could find her serving up heat on the tennis court. In more recent years, she'd be snuggled up with her pups, dominating crossword puzzles versus friends, completing jigsaw puzzles in record time and watching her hummingbirds. You could also find her at the Washington Redskins training camp, cuddling up to Ryan Kerrigan and popping wheelies at Susan G. Komen races. She read more books than all of her family combined, could fold herself into yoga poses to the envy of her friends and had a palette refined exclusively for chocolate.
Services will be private. For those who would like to visit Anne, she is everywhere you want her to be. She is the gentleness in the waves at Emerald Isle and the calm of the sunset on the East River. She is the bubbles in your soda and the twinkle of the tacky Christmas lights she loved. She is the whirr in the hummingbird's wings and the vibrancy in all things purple.
As much as Anne loved flowers, in lieu of them, her family urges those wishing to show their support to donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
4 Entries
I will always remember Anne on our Canterbury tennis team. She was a good friend and such a fun person. Her family was everything to her. She will be greatly missed.
Jan Reynolds
Friend
September 27, 2021
Tom, I have long admired you and Anne for your devotion to your family and each other. You captured her spirit beautifully in her story here. May you find peace in her passing and joy in remembrance of your time together.
Chris Davis
September 19, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Will think of you every time I see purple.