STARKE, Anne, 61, of Rockville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2021. She spent her final days in the comfort of her home, encircled in love by her steadfast husband of 29 years, Tom; all four of her cherished children, Josh, Chloe, Elliott and Russell, along with their spouses. Anne was a proud grandmother to her three grandchildren, Joie, Hudson and Jack.



Anne was born to the late Ben and Peggy Chappell on July 23, 1960. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1982, with a bachelor's degree of Science in Office Administration. She was preceded in death by her dear brother, Buzzy; and leaves behind her brother, David, his wife, Joan and their children Mark, Nicole and Robbie.



Anne applied her administrative talents to managing her household of six by keeping an infallible calendar – no appointment was missed, from checkups to sports to birthday parties and family get-togethers. She was devoted to preserving her family's memories with thousands of photos, stacks of school artwork and records of every academic and sports accomplishment. When Anne had time to herself amidst steering the family ship, you could find her serving up heat on the tennis court. In more recent years, she'd be snuggled up with her pups, dominating crossword puzzles versus friends, completing jigsaw puzzles in record time and watching her hummingbirds. You could also find her at the Washington Redskins training camp, cuddling up to Ryan Kerrigan and popping wheelies at Susan G. Komen races. She read more books than all of her family combined, could fold herself into yoga poses to the envy of her friends and had a palette refined exclusively for chocolate.



Services will be private. For those who would like to visit Anne, she is everywhere you want her to be. She is the gentleness in the waves at Emerald Isle and the calm of the sunset on the East River. She is the bubbles in your soda and the twinkle of the tacky Christmas lights she loved. She is the whirr in the hummingbird's wings and the vibrancy in all things purple.



As much as Anne loved flowers, in lieu of them, her family urges those wishing to show their support to donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.