Anne Vernon Taylor
ABOUT
Thomas Dale High School
FUNERAL HOME
Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park
10000 Patterson Ave
Richmond, VA
TAYLOR, Anne Vernon, 90, of Richmond, Va., died Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Ms. Taylor, daughter of the late William R. and Mary Rock, graduated from Thomas Dale High School in 1949. After graduation she enjoyed world-wide travel, had a dynamic career in public relations, editing and marketing, and married and had one son, Jason Rock Taylor. Anne was a long-time member of the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Richmond. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 26 at Westhampton Memorial and Cremation Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Graveside service
Westhampton Memorial and Cremation Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
