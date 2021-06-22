TAYLOR, Anne Vernon, 90, of Richmond, Va., died Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Ms. Taylor, daughter of the late William R. and Mary Rock, graduated from Thomas Dale High School in 1949. After graduation she enjoyed world-wide travel, had a dynamic career in public relations, editing and marketing, and married and had one son, Jason Rock Taylor. Anne was a long-time member of the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Richmond. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 26 at Westhampton Memorial and Cremation Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.