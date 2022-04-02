THOMPSON, Anne Wilcox, 86, of Mechanicsville, Va., peacefully passed away at her home on March 30, 2022. She was born in Richmond, Va. to Perry and Elsie Wilcox. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Roland Lee Thompson; her sons, David DesChamps (fiancee', Mary Hopkins) of Mechanicsville, Va. and Steven Thompson (husband, Joey) of Roanoke, Va.; three grandchildren, Ian, Jerry and Kalee; five great-grandchildren; brother, Linwood Wilcox (wife, Carol); and numerous friends and neighbors. Anne was a lifelong member of VFW Post 9808 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Atlee Community Church of Mechanicsville. She enjoyed playing games, singing hymns, watching game shows on TV with her husband and especially, spending time with her great-grandchildren. The family extends a special thank you to Anne's caregiving team, Bessie Smith, Jennifer Cauthorne and special friend, David Bowman. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at noon Monday, April 4, 2022. Interment will follow in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad, 8105 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.