WALSH, Anne G., 78, passed away in the presence of her loving husband, Ray, on January 2, 2022. She graduated from Martinsville High School in 1962 and subsequently attended National Business College in Roanoke (today named National Business University). She dedicated her early adult life to raising her two children, Kimberly (David) and Patrick (Megan); and enjoyed her later life doting on her two wonderful, successful grandchildren, Carrington (Mary) and Adam. Aside from the passion of caring for her family, she enjoyed playing competitive Bridge and indulging in local and state politics. She was a past President of the Chesterfield Republicans' Women's Club. Our entire family wishes to express deep gratitude to the Crater Community Hospice organization for the outstanding compassion and medical service they provided her during the final journey. The final service for Anne will be a private affair. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.