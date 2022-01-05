Menu
Anne G. Walsh
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
WALSH, Anne G., 78, passed away in the presence of her loving husband, Ray, on January 2, 2022. She graduated from Martinsville High School in 1962 and subsequently attended National Business College in Roanoke (today named National Business University). She dedicated her early adult life to raising her two children, Kimberly (David) and Patrick (Megan); and enjoyed her later life doting on her two wonderful, successful grandchildren, Carrington (Mary) and Adam. Aside from the passion of caring for her family, she enjoyed playing competitive Bridge and indulging in local and state politics. She was a past President of the Chesterfield Republicans' Women's Club. Our entire family wishes to express deep gratitude to the Crater Community Hospice organization for the outstanding compassion and medical service they provided her during the final journey. The final service for Anne will be a private affair. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.

Dear Ray Patrick and I offer our sympathy. Anne was a fun person. We enjoyed playing Bridge together. She was great company. I am very sad she is gone and I am sending my heartfelt sympathy. Christel
Christel McCullagh
Friend
January 8, 2022
Matthew and Toni Keywell
January 5, 2022
