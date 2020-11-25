LITTLE, Anne Wyatt Beazley, died at Westminster Canterbury on November 23, 2020. Born in Richmond, Virginia, on June 11, 1931, she was the daughter of Dr. Wyatt Sanford Beazley Jr. and Ruth Randolph Walker Beazley. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and from Hollins College and later did graduate work in Special Education at Virginia Commonwealth University.



Anne was devoted to her community. She was one of the founders of The New Community School in 1974. She served as the national president of the Hollins College Alumnae Association, receiving the Rath award for service in 1992 and the Hollins Medal in 1998. Additionally, she served as president of The Woman's Club and of the Bolling Haxall House Foundation and as a Board member of the Council of the Virginia Museum and of the Westminster Canterbury Foundation. She was a lifelong member of St. James's Episcopal Church.



Her husband, George Borum Little predeceased her in 2010 after 53 years of marriage. Survivors include her three children and their spouses, George Borum Little Jr. and Deborah Shaner Little, Amanda Little Surgner and William Hildebrandt Surgner Jr. and Wyatt Larkin Little. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, George Borum Little III, Connor Beale Little, Anne Walker Surgner, William Reeves Hildebrandt Surgner, Kathryn Nicholas Surgner, George Tucker Surgner, Ruth Sheridan Little, Nora Flanagan Little and Anne Larkin Little; her brother, Dr. Wyatt Sanford Beazley III; and her sister, Elizabeth Beazley Bush.



The family deeply appreciates the love and care Anne received in the Health Center at Westminster Canterbury and gives special thanks to Amber Schilling and Crystal Spain.



Burial in the Walker family plot in Hollywood Cemetery will be private.



The family would be grateful for contributions to The New Community School, 4211 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23227 or Westminster Canterbury Foundation, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.