HARRISON, Annette Ferrell, 74, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert E. Harrison; and parents, Joseph and Pricilla Farrell. Annette is survived by her children, Angela J. Smith (Mark) and Kevin J. Harrison (Michelle); grandchildren, Adam and Lindsey Woods, Stephanie Fischer, Kevin James and Chad Harrison and Jamie and AJ McKay. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Betty A. Soto, Joyce Lysaght and Julie Harrison; best friend of 62 years, Linda Kelly; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Annette's funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29 at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.