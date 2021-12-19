Menu
Annette Ferrell Harrison
HARRISON, Annette Ferrell, 74, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert E. Harrison; and parents, Joseph and Pricilla Farrell. Annette is survived by her children, Angela J. Smith (Mark) and Kevin J. Harrison (Michelle); grandchildren, Adam and Lindsey Woods, Stephanie Fischer, Kevin James and Chad Harrison and Jamie and AJ McKay. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Betty A. Soto, Joyce Lysaght and Julie Harrison; best friend of 62 years, Linda Kelly; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Annette's funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29 at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Dec
29
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers and sympathy for all of you.
Betty Keating
Other
December 28, 2021
All of James Keating family
December 28, 2021
All my LVE to my BEST FRIEND and her PRECIOUS family!!! I will always remembered her in good spirits sewing something beautiful at Lake Chesdin!
Kimberley Owen
December 21, 2021
Ms Annette was so sweet and kind. We loved seeing her in church at Mt Olive in Hastings, Fl. Her grandson Kevin and our son Nick will be best friends forever. We are sorry to hear of her passing but know she is home and in her heavenly body with her Savior.
Fran and Chad Anderson
December 20, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 19, 2021
